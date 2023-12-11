Y ruler unfolding precision, ruler, set square, compass and protractor measuring set

The Y Ruler, developed by Yuan Design Studio, is multi-functional measuring set, inspired by the ancient Brass Goniometer. It has been redesigned to offer enhanced durability and precision, embodying a unique blend of tradition and modern innovation.

The Brass Goniometer, an ancient device used to measure angles and orient objects in space, is the foundational concept behind the Y Ruler. This historical instrument has been reimagined and modernized, resulting in a tool that not only pays homage to the past but also meets the needs of contemporary users. Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $58 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail rate, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The Y Ruler’s design is a testament to modern engineering and material science. Crafted from a single block of aluminum, the tool is both lightweight and robust, offering the user a durable and reliable measuring tool. The innovative hinge design, coupled with a magnetic system, allows for smooth rotation and firm positioning, ensuring consistent precision in measurements and drawings.

Y ruler precision measuring set

A unique feature of the Y Ruler is its enlarged hinge with a glass center point. This design element enhances the functionality of the tool, enabling users to find precise angles and marking center points, a feature not typically found in a standard protractor. This clear glass part also offers an unhindered sight, allowing users to see the work beneath the ruler, thereby increasing accuracy and ease of use.

The Y Ruler boasts dual measurement engravings, offering flexibility and convenience to its users. One arm of the Y Ruler is engraved with 12 cm while the other features a 5-inch measurement. This dual system caters to global users, irrespective of their preference for metric or imperial measurement systems. Adding to its versatility, the Y Ruler also includes a 24-hole design for rounding corners, capable of handling diameters ranging from 60 mm to 290 mm.

If the Y ruler campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the Y ruler ruler, set square, compass and protractor in one project scrutinize the promotional video below.

The Y Ruler’s array of features extends beyond those of a traditional ruler. It includes two straight edges, a compass/corner rounder, a set square, and a protractor with a scale that reads in 1-degree increments. It also features an instant center of a circle locator, making it an all-in-one tool for precise drawing and measuring. The ergonomic design of the Y Ruler further enhances its functionality, providing a comfortable and efficient user experience.

Despite its array of features, the Y Ruler maintains a moderate size, making it portable and easy to handle. Its strong aluminum material is complemented by a durable coating surface, ensuring longevity and resistance to wear and tear.

The Y Ruler by Yuan Design Studio is a testament to the seamless integration of traditional concepts with modern design and functionality. It’s a tool that brings together the best of the past and present, offering users a unique, versatile, and precise solution for their drawing and measuring needs. Whether you’re an architect, engineer, designer, or a student, the Y Ruler is a tool that promises precision, versatility, and durability.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical data sheet for the ruler, set square, compass and protractor in one, jump over to the official Y ruler crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



