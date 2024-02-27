McLaren Unveils Artura Spider: A New Era of High-Performance Hybrid Convertibles

McLaren Automotive has once again set a new benchmark in the realm of supercars with the introduction of the Artura Spider, marking the brand’s first foray into high-performance hybrid convertibles. This latest innovation adds a thrilling new dimension to the esteemed Artura lineup and the broader McLaren supercar range, promising an unparalleled blend of performance, luxury, and sustainability.

Unprecedented Upgrades for Unmatched Performance

The Artura Spider is not just a convertible variant of its predecessor; it represents a significant evolution over the original Artura. Boasting more power, enhanced performance, and an even greater level of driver engagement, the Spider variant elevates the driving experience to new heights. Similarly, the Artura coupe has also received these comprehensive improvements, further solidifying its position as a next-generation supercar.

Both the new Spider and coupe are designated as 2025 model year vehicles, with orders now open and deliveries expected to commence from mid-2024, depending on the region.

Powertrain and Performance

Central to the Artura Spider’s exceptional performance is its advanced 3.0-litre V6 and E-motor powertrain, which now delivers a staggering combined output of 700PS (690bhp), translating to over 200PS per litre from the petrol engine alone. This powertrain ensures that the Artura Spider stands as the lightest convertible supercar in its class, surpassing its rivals by up to 83kg.

The remarkable power-to-weight ratio of 480PS/tonne, based on the lightest dry weight of 1,457kg, enables the Artura Spider to achieve exhilarating performance levels. Its acceleration is nearly on par with the coupe variant, reaching 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in just 3.0 seconds, 0-200km/h (124mph) in 8.4 seconds, and 0-300km/h in 21.6 seconds, with a top speed of 330km/h (205mph).

Enhanced Driving Dynamics

McLaren has implemented a series of technical enhancements to improve the driving dynamics of the Artura Spider. A revised transmission calibration and a new pre-fill feature result in 25% faster gearshifts. The introduction of a new powertrain mount design enhances the vehicle’s agility and precision. Manual gear-shifting and dynamic modes settings are conveniently accessible without removing hands from the steering wheel, ensuring a focused and immersive driving experience.

The McLaren Artura Spider also sees significant advancements in its suspension and braking systems. The response rates of the Proactive Damping Control suspension system have increased by up to 90%, offering improved reactivity to driver inputs and road surface changes. Furthermore, greater braking power and consistency at high speeds are achieved through new brake cooling ducts, enhancing thermal management.

A Symphony of Sound and Efficiency

A redesigned exhaust system ensures that the crescendo of sound envelops the driver, particularly with the roof or rear window lowered, adding an emotive layer to the driving experience. The Artura Spider also sets a new standard in fuel efficiency for McLaren convertibles, boasting figures of 108g/km CO2 and 58.9mpg (4.8l/100km) in combined EU WLTP cycles, with an increased EV range of 33km (21 miles).

Cutting-Edge Features and Comfort

The Artura Spider’s retractable one-piece hard-top can be operated electrically in just 11 seconds, at speeds of up to 50km/h (31mph), with an optional electrochromic roof panel available. Aerothermal efficiency is optimized with four separate ducting systems, enhancing engine cooling airflow, heat extraction, and reducing occupant buffeting.

Inside, a high-definition touchscreen infotainment system allows for easy configuration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), with smartphone mirroring to support Apple CarPlay® as standard and wireless charging for enabled devices available as an option. New safety features include Blindspot Monitoring and Cross-Traffic Detection, with Road Sign Recognition and Lane Departure Warning now standard.

The McLaren Artura Spider represents a milestone in the evolution of hybrid supercars, offering an unmatched combination of performance, luxury, and sustainability. With its groundbreaking features and specifications, the Artura Spider is poised to redefine what enthusiasts expect from a convertible supercar.



