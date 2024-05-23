McLaren pays tribute to Ayrton Senna with Senna Sempre

McLaren has unveiled the Senna Sempre livery, a stunning tribute to the legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna. This unique livery, created by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), adorns a pre-production McLaren Senna from McLaren’s heritage collection. The vibrant colors of the livery reflect Senna’s Brazilian nationality and his dynamic personality, while also paying homage to his remarkable performances at the Monaco Grand Prix. This tribute is part of McLaren’s initiative to commemorate Senna’s racing brilliance, 30 years after his passing in 1994.

Pricing and Availability

The unique McLaren Senna in Senna Sempre livery will be on display in Monaco throughout the Grand Prix weekend. While this specific livery is a one-off creation and not available for purchase, it showcases the exceptional craftsmanship and bespoke capabilities of McLaren Special Operations. For those interested in owning a McLaren Senna, pricing for the standard model starts at approximately $1 million, with additional customization options available through MSO.

Ayrton Senna was born to race, and his passion for performance and perfection lives on at McLaren. The McLaren Senna bears his name and embodies his spirit – it is the ultimate road-going McLaren for focused track performance, and this masterfully detailed inspiration captures Ayrton’s infectious energy. Our collaboration with McLaren Racing to honour the Senna racing legacy 30 years on is a shared celebration of Ayrton’s unique racing abilities, and the Monaco street circuit he made his own is the perfect place to reflect on his incredible achievements.”

Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive

“The team is proud to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary life and racing legacy of Ayrton Senna through this McLaren livery. Senna remains revered and respected as Formula 1’s greatest icon, and McLaren’s most decorated driver. His impact on McLaren is enormous, not only through his racing record but also presence within the team, and now his legacy, so it’s an honour to race for him at his most successful circuit in his green, yellow and blue colours.”

Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Racing

Specifications

Model: McLaren Senna

McLaren Senna Livery: Senna Sempre

Senna Sempre Colors: Bright yellow, green, and blue tones reflecting the Brazilian flag

Bright yellow, green, and blue tones reflecting the Brazilian flag Interior: Yellow Alcantara upholstery with green perforations and a white 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel

Yellow Alcantara upholstery with green perforations and a white 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel Exterior: Satin finish exposed visual carbon fiber panels

Satin finish exposed visual carbon fiber panels Special Features: Hand-painted dot matrix effect representations of Ayrton Senna, watermarks of race numbers from Senna’s Monaco victories

For those intrigued by McLaren’s dedication to automotive excellence, exploring the broader range of McLaren Special Operations (MSO) offerings might be of interest. MSO provides bespoke customization options for various McLaren models, allowing owners to create truly unique vehicles. Additionally, McLaren’s ongoing innovations in electric and hybrid technology are worth following for those interested in the future of high-performance automotive engineering.

