McLaren 720S GT3 EVO race car unveiled

McLaren has unveiled its latest race car, the McLaren 720S GT3 EVO, the new car is designed to build on the previous success of the 720S.

The new McLaren 720S GT3 EVO will be available for race teams to buy as a ground-up build or update package, it comes with a range of upgrades over the previous model.

Available as a new-build race car or as an update package to an existing car, the 720S GT3 EVO will be homologated for the 2023 season. The changes reflect learnings from the 720S GT3, which has been a front running GT3 car from its very first race, and feedback from teams, continuing a programme of GT race cars designed to be accessible to customer outfits and drivers of all abilities that includes the new Artura GT4.

The 720S GT3 EVO is distinguished from its predecessor with several key bodywork improvements, including the front bumper and splitter – fitted with quick-release fastenings for easy removal and replacement. These feature improved aerodynamics, designed to increase overall downforce as well as shifting the overall balance forwards and also making the car more consistent in traffic.

A front bonnet gurney also helps with balance and improves cooling performance, while the auxiliary lamp positions have been changed for better night visibility in longer-distance events. At the rear, the wing pylon mechanism can now be easily adjusted, and the rear wing gurney is taller to enhance downforce without upsetting overall balance.

You can find out more information about the new McLaren 720S GT3 EVO over at the McLaren website at the link below.

Source McLaren





