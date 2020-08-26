McLaren 620R is limited to 225 units

McLaren has a new car called the McLaren 620R that will be a limited-edition vehicle hand-assembled in the UK with only 225 units available. The 620R is a competition-inspired coupe designed to maximize the deployment of motorsport technology with no racing restrictions. The vehicle is available for customer order now at unannounced pricing.

The McLaren 620R has the most powerful V-8 in the McLaren Sports Series, producing 620PS and 620Nm. The V8 displaces 3.8-liters. McLaren also uses some of the aerodynamic hardware and chassis components from its 570S GT4 racing car. The result is the fastest lap time of any Sports Series model.

The car’s bodywork delivers 185 kilograms of downforce at 250 km/h. McLaren fits the car with standard road-legal Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, and it can be had with the optional track-only racing slicks. The 620R can be had in McLaren Orange, Silica White, and Onyx Black, all with GT4 racing livery standard.

