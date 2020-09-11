McLaren 620R gets new R Pack enhancements

Supercar maker McLaren has announced the launch of a new R Pack for their McLaren 620R, the pack was created by McLaren Special Operations and it is designed to improve the performance of the car.

The R Pack includes a new a Titanium SuperSports Exhaust, a fully-functional Roof Scoop and a range of Carbon Fibre design upgrades.

The McLaren 620R can now be ordered with an exclusive ‘R Pack’ from the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) bespoke division. This optional package, available to customers in Europe, Middle East and Africa, includes several design and engineering upgrades that further intensify the immersive driving experience of the most track-focused and powerful Sports Series model ever.

The R Pack includes a Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fibre Roof Scoop; Titanium SuperSports Exhaust with Gloss Nano Black finishers; Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fibre Front Fender Louvres and a Carbon Fibre Interior Pack.

The extra cost of this new R Pack is an extra £25,000 on top of the price of the McLaren 620R, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source McLaren

