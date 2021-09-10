The Matrix Resurrections official trailer released

After teasing a new trailer for the upcoming and highly anticipated Matrix Resurrections movie premiering in theatres and on HBO Max in a few months time on December 22nd 2021. Warner Bros. has released a new official Matrix Resurrections trailer providing a first glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline and characters in the fourth chapter of the Matrix franchise.

The Matrix Resurrections film has been produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski and stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith reprise their roles from previous films in the series, where they are joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith.

Matrix Resurrections official trailer

““The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.”

“Lana Wachowski directed from a screenplay by Wachowski & David Mitchell & Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by The Wachowskis. The film was produced by Grant Hill, James McTeigue and Lana Wachowski. The executive producers were Garrett Grant, Terry Needham, Michael Salven, Jesse Ehrman and Bruce Berman.”

“Wachowski’s creative team behind the scenes included “Sense8” collaborators: directors of photography Daniele Massaccesi and John Toll, production designers Hugh Bateup and Peter Walpole, editor Joseph Jett Sally, costume designer Lindsay Pugh, visual effects supervisor Dan Glass, and composers Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer.”

Source : : Warner Bros.

