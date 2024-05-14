MateNova M3 handheld polishing pen tool for 3D models and more

With the MateNova M3 3D model cleaning tool in your hand, you have the power to turn the once tedious task of polishing your 3D printed models into a quick, enjoyable process. This innovative tool is designed to significantly enhance the efficiency and ease of your work, whether you’re a seasoned professional or an enthusiastic hobbyist.

3D model cleaning tool

As you explore the features of the MateNova M3, you’ll be impressed by its high-speed motor, which ensures fast, uniform, and efficient polishing. No longer will you have to endure the slow, labor-intensive manual methods of the past. Instead, you’ll embrace a superior, mechanized alternative that transforms your workflow. With the ability to adjust speeds between 800, 2000, and 3800 RPM, you have complete control over the polishing intensity. This versatility makes the MateNova M3 perfect for working with a variety of materials, including metal, wood, and stone, allowing you to tackle projects with confidence and precision.

Early bird pledge levels are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $89 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 10% off the quoted retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. Using the MateNova M3 is a breeze, thanks to its thoughtful design that prioritizes ease of use. With a simple one-click start and a digital display for gear settings, operating this tool is straightforward and hassle-free. As you work, you’ll appreciate the ergonomic design that ensures comfort, even during extended periods of use. This user-friendly approach is designed to ignite your passion for model-making from the moment you pick up the MateNova M3, making the creative process more enjoyable and rewarding than ever before.

Handheld Polishing Pen

One of the standout features of the MateNova M3 is its incredible versatility. Not only is it suitable for polishing 3D printed models, but its capabilities extend far beyond that. You can use this tool for various professional and hobbyist applications, such as restoration work and detailed crafting. Imagine the satisfaction of bringing old, worn-out models back to life or adding intricate details to your creations with unparalleled precision. The MateNova M3 makes it all possible, empowering you to achieve results that were once only attainable through hours of painstaking manual labor.

To cater to your diverse needs, the MateNova M3 comes equipped with eight different sanding heads, allowing you to work on models of various sizes and tackle different detailing requirements. Additionally, the tool supports interchangeable sandpapers ranging from 180 to 1000 mesh, which use durable 3M adhesive-backed sandpaper to prevent slippage during use. This means you can achieve the perfect finish on your models, whether you’re working on a delicate miniature or a larger, more robust piece.

If the MateNova M3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the MateNova M3 handheld polishing pen project scan the promotional video below.

One of the most exciting aspects of the MateNova M3 is its portability. With a compact design and a 280 mAh lithium battery that supports Type C charging, you can take this tool with you wherever your projects lead. Imagine being able to work on your models during a commute, at a friend’s house, or even outdoors. The MateNova M3 makes it possible, and with a full charge achievable in just 15 minutes, you’ll never have to worry about running out of power in the middle of a project.

As you hold the MateNova M3 in your hand, you’ll feel a sense of excitement and possibility. This tool is not just a means to an end; it’s a gateway to a new era of model-making, where precision, efficiency, and enjoyment go hand in hand. Whether you’re a seasoned professional looking to streamline your workflow or a passionate hobbyist eager to take your creations to the next level, the MateNova M3 is the tool you’ve been waiting for.

Embrace the future of model-making with the MateNova M3 Precision 3D Model Polishing Pen, and experience the joy of turning your detailed projects into masterpieces with unprecedented ease and precision. As you work, you’ll marvel at the tool’s capabilities and the way it transforms your creative process. The MateNova M3 is more than just a polishing pen; it’s a catalyst for your imagination and a partner in your pursuit of model-making excellence.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and material specifications for the handheld polishing pen, jump over to the official MateNova M3 crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



