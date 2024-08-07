Cooler Master MasterHUB Control Module soon launching on Kickstarter

Cooler Master has officially announce the imminent launch of its its MasterHUB on Kickstarter. Offering a new control module designed to transform workflows for streamers, content creators, and gamers. Developed over nearly four years with extensive input from industry professionals, the MasterHUB promises to deliver unparalleled flexibility and customization.

MasterHUB Control Module

Key Takeaways Modular Design: Customizable components for ultimate flexibility.

Precision and Control: Enhanced visual feedback and tactile controls.

Seamless Connectivity: Single cable connection to reduce clutter.

Broad Application Range: Suitable for video editing, sound design, live streaming, and more.

Dedicated Software: Integrates seamlessly with apps and devices for full customization.

Modular Design

The MasterHUB’s modular design allows users to swap and arrange components to suit their unique needs. This feature provides ultimate flexibility and customization, making it an ideal tool for a wide range of applications. Whether you’re a streamer, content creator, or gamer, the MasterHUB adapts to your workflow, ensuring that you have the tools you need at your fingertips.

Precision and Control

One of the standout features of the MasterHUB is its enhanced visual feedback and advanced tactile controls. These features ensure precision in every action, whether you’re streaming, editing, or gaming. The tactile controls provide a satisfying and responsive experience, allowing users to execute commands with confidence and accuracy.

Seamless Connectivity

The MasterHUB simplifies setup and reduces clutter with its single cable connection. This seamless connectivity streamlines your workspace, allowing you to focus on your creative tasks without the distraction of tangled wires and complicated setups. The MasterHUB’s design ensures that your workspace remains clean and organized, enhancing your overall productivity.

Designed to streamline workflows for a variety of applications, the MasterHUB is versatile enough to handle video editing, sound design, live streaming, and more. Its broad application range makes it a valuable tool for professionals in various fields, providing the flexibility and functionality needed to tackle diverse tasks.

Dedicated Software for Full CustomizationThe MasterHUB comes with dedicated software that integrates seamlessly with your apps and devices. This software offers a full suite of customization options, allowing you to tailor your setup to your specific needs. Whether you need to create custom macros, adjust settings, or integrate with other software, the MasterHUB’s dedicated software provides the tools you need to optimize your workflow.

Pricing and Availability

The MasterHUB is set to launch on Kickstarter, with shipments beginning in mid-September. Early supporters can take advantage of exclusive discounts by signing up on the MasterHUB Kickstarter page. The first 1000 backers who place an early deposit will receive a $100 discount, with an additional 1000 units available at the same discount for early birds. This limited-time offer provides an excellent opportunity for early adopters to secure the MasterHUB at a reduced price.

Cooler Master’s MasterHUB is poised to transform workflows for streamers, content creators, and gamers with its modular design, precision controls, and seamless connectivity. Its broad application range and dedicated software make it a versatile and valuable tool for professionals in various fields. Early supporters can take advantage of exclusive discounts by signing up on the MasterHUB product page. Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of streaming and gaming accessories :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals