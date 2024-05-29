CHERRY XTRFY unveils new microphones for gaming and streaming

As well as announcing new compact mechanical keyboards CHERRY XTRFY, has also introduced its new Ngale microphone series. Tailored specifically for the needs of gamers, streamers, and content creators, the Ngale R and Ngale X microphones aim to set a new standard in audio quality and user experience. This launch marks a significant expansion of CHERRY XTRFY’s product portfolio, which has previously been known for its top-tier mechanical keyboard switches.

Ngale R: Retro Style Meets Modern Performance

The Ngale R is a standalone USB microphone that seamlessly blends a nostalgic, retro design with innovative audio technology. At the heart of the Ngale R lies a large cardioid capsule, engineered to prioritize sound quality and clarity. This makes the microphone an ideal choice for a wide range of applications, including streaming, voiceovers, and solo recordings. To further enhance the audio experience, the Ngale R incorporates a low-cut filter, effectively minimizing background noise and ensuring that your voice remains the focal point, even during intense gaming sessions.

One of the standout features of the Ngale R is its plug-and-play functionality. Users can easily set up and start using the microphone without the need for complex configurations or additional software. Additionally, the Ngale R features innovative RGB lighting, which not only adds a touch of style to your setup but also serves as a visual indicator of the microphone’s status.

Ngale X: Versatility and Professional-Grade Performance

For users who demand even greater versatility and professional-level performance, CHERRY XTRFY offers the Ngale X. This dynamic microphone features both XLR and USB connectivity, making it suitable for a broad range of recording scenarios. Whether you’re a seasoned professional looking to connect the microphone to a mixer or other high-end audio equipment, or a newcomer seeking a simple USB connection to your computer, the Ngale X has you covered.

The Ngale X is equipped with an even larger cardioid capsule compared to the Ngale R, ensuring premium sound quality for the most demanding recording situations. Like its sibling, the Ngale X also features a low-cut filter to minimize unwanted background noise. The microphone’s RGB lighting glows red when muted, providing a clear visual cue to the user’s current audio status.

Pricing, Availability, and Complementary Accessories

The Ngale R, Ngale X, and the accompanying Ngale Boom Arm will be available for purchase in stores starting from May 28. The Ngale R is priced at $119.99, while the more advanced Ngale X comes in at $179.99. For users looking to complete their setup, the Ngale Boom Arm, priced at $99.99, offers a sturdy and flexible mounting solution. Constructed from durable aluminum, the boom arm features 360-degree rotation and practical cable management, ensuring a clutter-free and organized workspace.

In addition to the Ngale microphone series, CHERRY XTRFY offers a comprehensive range of gaming peripherals, including high-performance mechanical keyboards and precision gaming mice. These products are designed to work in harmony, providing gamers and content creators with a seamless and immersive experience.

As the gaming and streaming industry continues to grow, the demand for high-quality, reliable audio equipment has never been higher. With the launch of the Ngale microphone series, CHERRY XTRFY has demonstrated its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the gaming community. By combining innovative design, exceptional performance, and user-friendly features, the Ngale R and Ngale X are poised to become essential tools for anyone looking to elevate their streaming and content creation game.



