Maserati Trofeo Ghibli and Quattroporte unveiled

Maserati has revealed some new high end versions of their Ghibli and Quattroporte, the Maserati Trofeo Ghibli and Quattroporte models.

These new Maserati Trofeo Ghibli and Quattroporte models come with a 3.8 litre V8 engine that produces 572 horsepower.

Animated by a 580 horsepower V8 engine, they will speed along on 21-inch wheels, the largest sizes within this range. The hood of the Ghibli, already considered one of the most beautiful sedans ever, will boast two supplementary air vents, which relieve the heat whilst bustling a gritty roar. The lateral air vents, on the other hand, are bordered in red and wield the Trofeo name. The interiors are to be wrapped in full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather and, just like the exteriors, they will boast 100% carbon-fibre inserts: Ghibli and Quattroporte in their Sunday best.

