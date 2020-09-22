Maserati partners with TomTom for its Maserati Intelligent Assistant

TomTom has announced that it will be providing maps, navigation software and connected services from the new Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) in vehicle infotainment system.

The company’s technology will be used in the new Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte models from this October.

“We are delighted that our premium navigation will now power Maserati’s exclusive sports cars,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “Maserati drivers will benefit from seamless connectivity and automatic over-the-air map updates so they can get in and get going.”

The MIA in-vehicle infotainment system includes the full array of TomTom’s traffic and connected navigation services. This includes TomTom EV Services showing charging points and their availability for Maserati’s upcoming electrified Folgore range, slated for 2021. New to Maserati cars, dynamic range mapping will help drivers to visualize the vehicle’s range by displaying how far they can drive on their map. If the car’s battery or fuel is insufficient to make it to the selected destination, the driver will be prompted via an onscreen warning to navigate towards a charging point or fuel station. The driver will be provided with a cost comparison of available recharging /refueling stations that are within range.

Source TomTom, Maserati

