Maserati MC20 Notte glows in the dark

Maserati has launched a new version of their MC20 supercar, the Maserati MC20 Notte and the car comes with glow-in-the-dark paintwork and the car will be produced in a limited run of just 50 cars.

Drawing inspiration from the mesmerizing racing world, Maserati Fuoriserie team collaborated with Andrea Bertolini, Maserati reference driver and former GT1 world champion with the Trident, to develop the MC20 Notte bodywork. Its exterior turns from a glossy black shade to a magnetic matte ‘nero essenza’ hue ready to glow in the dark thanks to ‘the Midas touch’ of track predator Bertolini turning the details – the Trident, the side logos and the Maserati signature – from silver to matte white gold, reigniting the brand’s glorious motorsport memories.

Glued to the tarmac, the 20” matte black birdcage wheels feature accents in matte white golden while the brake calipers are black​. Inside, the MC20 Notte features 6-way power sport seats in Alcantara black/grey with yellow stitching​. The unmistakable Trident is on the headrest​s, and the Alcantara sport steering wheel has carbon fiber inserts. An exclusive metal plate celebrating the MC20 Notte Edition along with a distinctive ‘UNA DI 50’ (one of 50) signature is applied between the two headrests.

You can find out more information about the new Maserati MC20 Notte over at the Maserati website at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much this unique supercar will retail for.

Source Maserati, Top Gear



