Manuva Board hangboard for fitness and climbing training

Manuva Climbing has created a new fixtureless and freely installed hangboard to help improve your fitness and climbing strength trainer. watch the video below to learn more about its design and inspiration. Early bird pledges are now available from £85 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place to certain countries before the end of the year.

Early bird pledges provide discounts that will only be available during the Kickstarter campaign saving you up to £65 off the recommended retail price.

“The team at Manuva Climbing have been working for over a year developing this product and we have waited until we have everything in place before launching the Manuva Board on Kickstarter. From numerous prototypes and testing, to developing a trusting relationship with our manufacturer, with your help we feel we are now in a strong position to move forward into production. However, we are realistic and through experience know that no project is ever totally free of risk. Should we face any issues or delays during production we will ensure that we keep you updated as necessary.”

Source : Kickstarter

