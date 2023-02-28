Mansory Gronos Coupé EVO C unveiled

Mansory has taken the Mercedes G Wagon and turned it into an SUV coupe with the new Mansory Gronos Coupé EVO C.

This new G Wagon coupe will be limited to just 8 vehicles and each one will come with chrome paint, and 900 horsepower, and 1200 Nm of torque.

As with the “MANSORY Venatus Coupé EVO C”, the basic idea of building such a vehicle was repeatedly brought to MANSORY by its customers within the framework of the “MANSORY Bespoke” conversion programme. As a result, both vehicles were designed, developed and made ready for series production at almost the same time. The entire process – from the elaborate planning and design phase to the completion of the first vehicles – took about one and a half years for each car. Analogous to the “MANSORY Venatus Coupé EVO C”, a limited small series of 8 units of the “MANSORY Gronos Coupé EVO C” will also be produced for hand-picked customers with the “One of One” philosophy, according to which each vehicle is delivered as a unique specimen.

“As with our first creation, the “MANSORY Venatus Coupé EVO C”, we are also very proud of the quality and the perfect craftsmanship of all modifications in the “MANSORY Gronos Coupé EVO C”. We now offer a wide range of derivatives for the Mercedes G-Class and the Coupé will certainly not be the last G-Class derivative to leave our factory,” says Kourosh Mansory, CEO and founder of MANSORY Design und Holding GmbH. “As with the “Venatus Coupé EVO C”, MANSORY once again and very impressively demonstrates its high level of expertise in the field of body construction with the “MANSORY Gronos Coupé EVO C” by transforming a standard 4-door vehicle into a 2-door coupé,” Kourosh Mansory continues.

You can find out more details about the Mansory Gronos Coupé EVO C over at the Mansory website at the link below.

Source Mansory, Top Gear





