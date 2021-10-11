Mansory Audi RS7 unveiled

Mansory have taken the Audi RS7 and given the car a number of upgrades, this include an updated body kit, some more power and more.

The Mansory Audi RS7 now comes with 780 horsepower and 1,000 NM of torque, the car has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3 seconds.

All add-on-body parts for the Audi RS7 are made of high-quality carbon fibre. Thus, in addition to the new front and side skirts add-on-parts, the add-on-parts on the rear of the car are also made of carbon. These carbon components were all manufactured inhouse in a unique quality that only MANSORY engineers and designers can produce in the highest quality level thanks to their many years of experience.

The wheel and tyre combination does technically and visually perfectly match to the impressive conversion either. The fully forged rims type “Y.10″ in 11×22 inch ensure both: To manage the massively increased power and the minimisation of unsprung masses.

To further optimise the high grip of the all-wheel RS7, ultra-high-performance tyres in the dimensions 305/25/22 (Continental) are fitted all around.

The interior has also been completely relined with new leather by MANSORY’s own saddlery. Seats, the complete dashboard and other interior components were almost lavishly wrapped in leather, often supplemented with carbon applications and selectively upgraded. The interior is supplied in all colour combinations on request.

You can find out more details about the new Mansory Audi RS7 over at the Mansory website at the link below.

Source Mansory

