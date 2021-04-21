Mansory Ferrari F8 Tributo F8XX is incredible

Exotic car customization firm Mansory has revealed its latest creation which started life as a Ferrari F8 Tributo and is now the Mansory F8XX. The vehicle has had a complete conversion and is painted in a custom color called Catania Green and features a new rim design called YT.5 in an attractive gold color.

The car has lots of additional parts made from forged carbon and a completely customized interior. The interior is done completely in beige leather with white trim. Mansory has tweaked the car’s performance along with that style coaxing power up to 880 horsepower and 960 Nm of torque.

Mansory says the car can reach a top speed of 354 km/h and reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 2.6 seconds. The standard F8 Tributo V-8 engine makes 720 horsepower and 770 Nm of torque. Mansory does not indicate how much the customized Ferrari would cost, but you probably can’t afford it if you have to ask.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals