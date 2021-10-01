Mansory Audi RS7 Sportback is gorgeous in gray and blue

Mansory is an aftermarket tuning firm that has turned its hand to some of the coolest sports cars and SUVs in the world. Typically, after the company is done with its massaging, the vehicles look better inside and out. Its most recent customized car is the Audi RS7 Sportback, and the car looks fantastic.

On its exterior is Nardo Gray paint and lots of carbon fiber upgrades. The carbon fiber bits include a larger front splitter and more prominent rear diffuser, along with a slight spoiler on the tailgate and thicker side skirts. With lots of carbon fiber used, minimal weight is added with the new components.

The car rolls on customized wheels that appear to be done in matte black with a bright blue stripe. That bright blue color is carried over to the heavily customized interior featuring black leather with white quilting and lots of bright blue trim work. Overall, the car is quite beautiful, and its upgraded engine produces 770 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.

