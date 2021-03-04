Manhart teases hopped up BMW M3 and M4 models

Tuning firm Manhart has been taking powerful and potent BMW cars and making them even more powerful and better looking than they are from the factory. BMWs new M3 (G80) and M4 (G82) may only now be rolling into dealerships worldwide, but Manhart is already showing off changes it intends to make to the cars.

Manhart will convert the vehicles into the MH3 600 or MH4 600 using either the standard or Competition versions of the BMW offerings. When the Competition versions are used, Manhart can tune the vehicles to produce 620 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque, up significantly from the 510 horsepower and 650 Nm factory ratings.

Manhart will also work its magic on the standard M3 and M4 to produce around 590 horsepower. Other tidbits include two custom exhaust options with twin carbon tailpipes and an optional middle silencer replacement pipe. Lowering springs will be available for both cars, and custom Concave One wheels in 21-inch diameter with gold pinstripe options. A number of aerodynamic parts, including carbon fiber bonnet, front splitter, rear spoiler, and diffuser, along with side flaps, are being developed. Pricing is unannounced on any of the parts.

