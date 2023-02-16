Manhart MH4 GTR II has 626 HP

Manhart has unveiled their latest modified BMW, the Manhart MH4 GTR II, the car comes with 626 horsepower and is based on the BMW M4 Competition.

The car is powered by a 3.0 litre twin-turbo straight-six that produces 626 horsepower, this has been increased from 510 horsepower.

The coupé, which is based on the G82 M4 Competition, is visually only very subtly refined. For example, the aforementioned decorative kit has been completely dispensed with, as have the retrofitted MANHART rims. Instead, the car continues to stand on OEM BMW wheels: To be more precise, these are Styling 1000 M forged wheels from the M Performance Parts range, finished in a striking matt gold bronze and measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. The carbon front spoiler lip and the carbon side skirts also come from the same range. The distinctive radiator grille inserts, the side wing inserts and the rear diffuser – also all made of carbon – are meanwhile from our portfolio. The interior of the sporty two-door model also remained in its already very attractive standard condition with plenty of carbon elements.

You can find out more information about the new Manhart MH4 GTR II over at the Manhart website at the link below.

Source Mahnart. Top Gear





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals