Maneater RPG game lets you play as a shark

A new trailer has been published to YouTube by Tripwire Interactive providing a further look at their unique Maneater game, which allows you to play as a shark. Maneater is an open-water, action-RPG launching on May 22nd 2020 and will be available to play on the PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch at a later date.

“Experience the ultimate power fantasy as the apex predator of the seas – a giant Shark! Terrorize the coastal waterways. Tear swimmers and divers limb from limb, give the humans a reason to fear you Maneater is a Single-Player Action RPG, set in the Gulf Coast’s unforgiving waters. Fight to survive in the open ocean, swamps and rivers with danger lurking at every depth. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and an uncanny ability to evolve as you feed.”

“To celebrate the game’s fin-ished state, we wanted to share an advanced copy of the Maneater launch trailer! With a truly unique premise and never-before-seen approach to the action-RPG genre, Tripwire Interactive looks forward to taking players on a journey through uncharted waters with Maneater. Maneater is available to pre-order now on the official website,”

Features of Maneater include :

– Eat, explore and evolve in an open world action RPG.

– Play through a full narrative, story-based campaign narrated by Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, Rick and Morty).

– Feed on humans, consume nutrients and find rare shark loot to evolve past what nature intended.

– Explore 7 large regions including bayous of the gulf coast, resort beaches, industrial docks, the open ocean and more. Experience a living world with a full day/night cycle.

– Unlock and equip various Evolutions that improve and enhance your shark as you progress through the campaign.

– Hunter Parties and Bounty System – the humans fight back! The battle against various types of hunters ranging from small skiff’s all the way up to the coast guard.

Source : Tripwire Interactive

