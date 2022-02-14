Mandragora dark fantasy role-playing game launching on Xbox

If you are patiently waiting for the new indie role-playing game Mandragora, set in a dark fantasy world to arrive on PC. You might also be interested to know that its developers will also be launching the game on the Xbox platform. Mandragora gameplay allows you to “slash, burn, and rage against the creatures beyond the town walls. Light your Witch Lantern, navigate through the dark plane of Entropy, and tear reality asunder.”

Mandragora offers a story driven side scrolling RPG and is being developed by the team at Primal Game Studio and will be published by Marvelous Europe on a release date yet be decided.

“Mankind has surrendered the world to the monsters. People hide away behind walls of brick and palisades of ignorance, constructed by their leaders. Joy and delight are coveted jewels, out of reach of the masses. This is not the world you were promised. Travel by night and take it back. Journey through a world in decline, slowly falling prey to the damaging effects of Entropy. Fight against vicious enemies, challenge unique, deadly bosses, meet new allies, enemies, and every shade in-between, and make harsh moral choices. There are many paths worth taking. Choose yours.”

Features of the Mandragora RPG game include :

– Explore a universe of gorgeous paint strokes: Immerse yourself in a rich, dark, painterly 2.5D world as the epic and twisted music composed by Christos Antoniou brings this atmospheric world to life.

– Delve into a story-driven dark fantasy adventure: Leave the sanctuary of Crimson City and travel through a vast, interconnected world that will take you from dark forests to deadly swamps, burning deserts, and more.

– Enter the dark realm of Entropy: Acquire the legendary Witch Lantern and enter the dark realm of Entropy through tears in the fabric of reality.

– Encounter horrific monsters and terrifying creatures: Add fallen foes to your bestiary as you battle distinctive enemies and unique, deadly bosses to discover what lurks in the shadows.

– Play your way: Master the punishing side-scrolling action as one of multiple unique classes and customize your character’s active skills through a deep and rewarding character development system. Complete the game and start anew on countless NG+ difficulty levels.

– Upgrade your toolset: Find artisans to join your growing caravan to unlock new upgrades. Grow herbs to brew beneficial potions and craft powerful weapons, armor and trinkets to help you along the way.

Source : Steam : Xbox

