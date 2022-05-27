Mandalorian Season 3 release date set for 2023

If like us you are looking forward to the release of the new Mandalorian Season 3 on the Disney+ streaming service you will be pleased to know a confirmed release date has now been set for sometime during 2023. To keep you going until then Disney has also just released its new Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series which is now available to watch and possibly features a storyline that lays the foundations for Mandalorian S3.

“The Book of Boba Fett recently played such a role as well in its final three episodes by furthering Din Djarin’s and Grogu’s storyline. Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place years earlier, but the series might provide world-building and lore integral to plot driving The Mandalorian. “

Mandalorian Season 3

“In Djarin’s current narrative surrounds not only his relationship with Grogu, but his place in Mandalorian history as the darksaber’s current owner. The darksaber, if won in combat, makes its wielder the Mand’alor–the ruler of all Mandalorians. This puts Mando in direct conflict with Bo-Katan Kryze, who once ruled Mandalore with the darksaber. Since losing both blade and planet, she wants the weapon and her throne back.”

“In The Book of Boba Fett, the Armorer tells Mando that by claiming the throne even though the darksaber was given to her, and not won in combat, Bo-Katan cursed the planet: under her, Mandalore was destroyed by the Empire. Mando’s sect, The Children Of The Watch, only survived because they were sequestered on a moon of Mandalore called Concordia. The Armorer also reveals that Mand’alor Tarre Vizsla, creator of the darksaber, was both Mandalorian and Jedi.”

Source : Disney

