Mancheront precision automatic watch hits Kickstarter from $562

Mancheront have created a new automatic watch equipped with a Citizen Miyota Calibre 9132 movement which is water resistant to a depth of 100 m finished with an oyster design bracelet with removable links together with a butterfly buckle with security cap. Created by independent watch maker Mancheront based in Sydney Australia the automatic watches assembled in France and has been created to offer users a blend of classic watchmaking with a modern innovative design.

Mancheront automatic watch

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $562 or £416 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The name ‘Mancheront’ is a portmanteau of the two French words ‘manche’ and ‘forgeron’, meaning ‘sleeve’ and ‘blacksmith’. We are a collective of individuals with specific skills and passions, united by a common goal: to create a beautifully crafted timepiece that offers a blend of classic watchmaking with modern design innovation that will stand the test of time.”

If the Mancheront campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Mancheront automatic watch project checkout the promotional video below.

“Achieving this ambitious goal has required 5 years of vigorous research and development. Every single external part of the timepiece has gone through countless design iterations and thorough testing. 90% of the external parts are custom made to our design and specifications. The timepiece has been awarded with 4 original design patents across 28 major countries. We always strive to offer the highest levels of design, build quality and ergonomics. “

“From our experience, creating a high quality product comes down to two fundamentals: designing and manufacturing. You can learn how to design, but unfortunately it is much harder to learn how to manufacture as it requires practical know-how which can only be obtained through years of working and experimentation in the industry. This is why it is so important to partner with some of the most experienced manufacturers all across the globe, from Europe to Asia.”

