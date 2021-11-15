Unique Eone Switch watch features a tactile watch face and hands

The Eone Switch watch features a unique tactile watch face which includes an inclusively designed magnetic watch allowing you to change the watch face using multiple different styles to suit your personal preferences for that day. Designed “to bridge a gap between accessibility and style” the unique timepiece can be used by sighted, blind, or deaf-blind users and features a tactile ring, minute hand and hour hand.

Case and Strap material – 316L stainless steel

Movement – Modified Ronda Quartz

Case diameter (top and bottom) – 39mm and 41mm

Case height (without dial) – 11.9mm

Articulated lug-to-lug length – 50mm (30mm folded)

Lug width – 20mm

Water resistance – 3 ATM

The Switch retail price – USD $360

Additional ring price – USD $40 each

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $310 or £231 (depending on current exchange rates). “The Eone Switch is a new, innovative timepiece that’s evolved from conversations with you, our community, and the belief that inclusion is not just about access, but also the freedom to choose. You choose how you tell time; use touch or sight. You choose your style; with interchangeable Rings. Your timepiece says a lot about you, so choose your message and let the Switch do the talking.”

If the Eone Switch crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Eone Switch watch project view the promotional video below.

“Our timepieces feature the original ball bearing design that gives wearers the option to tell time by using their sense of touch or sight. One ball bearing glides around a recessed track on the outer edge of the face, indicating hours, while another circle a track on the top of the face, indicating minutes. Eone timepieces are powered by Swiss Ronda quartz movement and stunningly crafted with carefully selected, high quality, materials.”

“The success of our original timepiece, the Bradley, inspired us to keep improving. We spent over a year talking to users of our timepieces, about their experiences. We listened to what they love, what could we do better, and what they would like to see in our designs. We took those insights and after a meticulous and challenging redevelopment process, the Switch was born.”

Source : Kickstarter

