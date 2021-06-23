TILI minimalist fixed-blade pocket knife

TILI is a handmade, minimalist fixed-blade pocket knife designed and produced by bladesmith Marc Liss based in Canada. Available in a range of different styles featuring a wooden handle, resin hardened hemp handle or lightweight skeleton handle, the blade is constructed from 1095 high carbon blade steel to keep it durable and sharp. 1095 steel is a shallow hardening steel that’s harder at the edge and softer at the handle and body of the knife. Leather sheaths are also available on certain options providing a perfect everyday carry.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $70 or £52 (depending on current exchange rates). If the TILI campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the TILI pocket knife project review the promotional video below.

“A long standing tradition of creating hardworking minimalist knives has culminated in the creation of the TILI. Featuring a fixed blade structure, the TILI is a strong and durable knife capable of taking care of all of your cutting, scraping, slicing, and opening needs. The TILI is a working knife well suited to excursions outside, a career in the trades, workshops or warehouses, and its design reflects that. “

“When knives were first created a few million years ago they were nothing more than sharpened rocks. Simple and functional, they were valued for their utility. The TILI was inspired by this simplicity but designed with a modern approach; it’s a cutting tool with an uncomplicated beauty that functions like an extension of your hand.”

“With the TILI pocket knife, there are no screws, pivots, serrations, clips, locks, or components of any kind. The single piece construction transfers force uniformly from handle to blade, making for a highly effective and surefooted knife. It also makes it exceptionally durable and long lasting. You’ll be able to show your grandchild how to keep it sharp, the same way you’ve been doing it for the lifetime you’ve had it.”

