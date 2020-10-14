RAZOR 440 carbon stainless steel pocket knife

If you are in the market for a new compact box cutter utility knife, you may be interested in a new design created by the team at Bomber & Company. Sporting a 440 carbon black stainless steel blade, the RAZOR utility knife has been designed to provide a small compact multifunctional tool with a sharp flat ground straight edge, perfect for thin sharp precision slices, with the versatility of everyday use.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $25 or £20. If the RAZOR knife Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the RAZOR knife project review the promotional video below.

“While designing the RAZOR, we made sure to leave ZERO wiggle room. Once locked into place, the blade is completely tight and will not move. It was incredibly difficult engineering this, as the RAZOR is very small in size. We made sure to trial and error fractions of a millimeter to finally get the RAZOR to hit perfection.”

“440C black stainless steel allows the RAZOR to be one of the strongest nano blades ever created by mankind. Rated at 58-60HRC the RAZOR is extremely tough and will stay sharp for longer periods of use. 440C is a highly durable and corrosion resistant stainless steel. The RAZOR can endure years of outdoor wear without extra maintenance to protect the blade from rusting. Perforated blades allow cutting and slicing of materials to not stick onto the blade itself. It provides a cleaner, sharper cut.”

– UltraLight Weight: < 2oz

– Length of Knife (opened): 8.8cm

– Length of Blade: 2.8cm

– Thickness: 0.5cm

– Handle Length: 6cm

– Materials (Blade and Body): 440Carbon Black Stainless Steel

– Hardness: 58-60HRC (Rockwell Hardness Scale)

– Color: Jet Black

All of Bomber & Company’s products are made with the highest quality in mind say the development team and come with a full lifetime warranty. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official RAZOR knife crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

