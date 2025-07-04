Make Your iPhone Even Smarter: 10 Surprising Things It Can Do

Your iPhone is far more than just a communication device—it’s a powerful tool designed to enhance your productivity, simplify daily tasks, and safeguard your privacy. With the release of iOS 18, Apple has introduced a suite of features that many users may not fully use. These tools are designed to make your iPhone smarter, more personalized, and more efficient. Here are ten standout features that can transform the way you use your device in a new video from Proper Honest Tech.

1. Smarter Email Management

Managing your inbox has never been easier. iOS 18 introduces tools that allow you to set reminders linked to specific email content, making sure you never forget to follow up on important messages. Additionally, you can now insert clickable custom text links into your emails, giving your communication a polished and professional appearance. These features are particularly valuable for staying organized in both personal and professional contexts, helping you streamline your workflow and avoid missing critical tasks.

2. Handwritten Messaging for a Personal Touch

Bring a creative and personal element to your conversations with the ability to send handwritten notes in the Messages app. By simply rotating your iPhone to landscape mode, you can write directly on the screen. Whether it’s a heartfelt message, a quick doodle, or a creative expression, this feature adds a unique and thoughtful touch to your interactions, making your messages stand out in a meaningful way.

3. Save and Annotate PDFs with Ease

Simplify your document management process by saving web pages as searchable PDFs directly in the Notes app. Once saved, you can annotate these PDFs to highlight important points or jot down ideas. This feature is particularly useful for students, researchers, and professionals who need to organize and reference information efficiently. By combining searchability with annotation tools, iOS 18 makes it easier to keep track of critical information.

4. Automate Focus Mode for Better Productivity

Focus Mode receives a significant upgrade in iOS 18, offering enhanced automation options. For instance, you can configure your iPhone to automatically turn off the Always-On Display during Work Focus Mode, helping you reduce distractions and conserve battery life. These automation capabilities allow your device to adapt seamlessly to your schedule, making sure that your iPhone supports your productivity goals without requiring constant manual adjustments.

5. Never Miss Important Emails with VIP Alerts

Stay on top of critical communications by designating certain contacts as VIPs in your Mail app. This feature creates a dedicated inbox for these individuals and allows you to customize notifications with unique sounds and vibrations. Whether it’s emails from family, colleagues, or key clients, VIP Alerts ensure that you never miss an important message, helping you prioritize what matters most.

6. Streamlined Photo and Album Management

Organizing your photo library is now more intuitive with iOS 18’s advanced tools. You can hide specific people or pets in the Photos app, making sure that your albums display only the memories you want to see. This feature is ideal for maintaining a curated and distraction-free photo collection, allowing you to focus on the moments that matter most while keeping your library organized and clutter-free.

7. Simplify Contact Searches with Nicknames

Finding contacts has never been faster or easier. By assigning nicknames to your contacts, you can make your address book more user-friendly and improve Siri’s ability to understand your commands. For example, you can say, “Call Mom” or “Text Alex from work,” and Siri will respond accurately. This feature not only saves time but also enhances the overall usability of your device.

8. Protect Your Photos with Privacy Tools

iOS 18 introduces advanced privacy tools for your photos, including a cleanup tool that allows you to blur faces or redact sensitive details. This feature is particularly useful for sharing images on social media or in professional settings, where privacy is a priority. By giving you greater control over what you share, these tools help ensure that your photos remain secure and appropriate for any audience.

9. Customize Your Home Screen with App Icons

Personalize your iPhone’s home screen by replacing app icons using the Shortcuts app. Whether you prefer a minimalist aesthetic or a vibrant design, this feature allows you to create a unique interface that reflects your personal style. Customizing your home screen not only enhances the visual appeal of your device but also makes it more enjoyable to use on a daily basis.

10. Enhanced Privacy and Accessibility Features

iOS 18 takes privacy and accessibility to the next level with a range of new tools. You can now limit app access to sensitive information, giving you greater control over your data. Additionally, the update includes photo editing enhancements and accessibility improvements, making your iPhone more inclusive and user-friendly. These features ensure that your device remains secure while being adaptable to a wide range of user needs.

Maximize Your iPhone Experience

These ten features highlight the versatility and power of your iPhone with iOS 18. From smarter email management to advanced privacy tools and personalized home screens, these capabilities are designed to enhance your experience. By exploring and using these features, you can boost productivity, customize your device, and protect your data. Start incorporating them into your daily routine to unlock the full potential of your iPhone today.

