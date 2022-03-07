Make your Apple Mac Mini M1 even smaller

If you find the size of your Apple Mac Mini M1 computer just to big to tolerate you might be interested in a new video created by the team over at Snazzy Labs. Shrinking the already small form factor down to even smaller dimensions.

Removing anything that wasn’t necessary such as the cooling fan and redesigning the power supply which Apple is still using from the old Intel powered mini. The team set about making the smallest Apple Mac Mini M1 computer possible. Using MSLA 3D printing to create a fantastic new case for the PC inspired by Apples “cheese grater” design.

Custom Apple Mac Mini is even smaller

“When Apple launched the mini, it brought serious performance improvements over the outgoing generation; however, the design remained unchanged and the majority of the parts were brought over from the 2018 system. With the low TDP of M1, they’re completely overkill and unnecessary. We set out to make the Mac mini smaller without compromising on performance.”

“The M1 Mac mini launched to warm reception as the previously compromise-ridden form factor found a home with the more efficient Apple Silicon chip; however, it quickly became apparent that the Mac mini was a lot bigger than it really *needed* to be. We’ve been working for the last six months to change that, and it’s finally done.”

