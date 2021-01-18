Make your own resin gaming dice set

If you are interested in making and casting your own set of gaming dice from resin, a video created by YouTube Rybonator is definitely worth checking out and is embedded below for your viewing pleasure. The 30 minute video takes you through every stage from creating your silicon moulds to mixing the resin and even painting on the numbers and finishing your dice to a perfect smooth finish.

“Looking for a one stop shop to get started into dice making? This video is for you then. I go over each step in the process and explain WHY I do everything in this guide to making sprue style dice molds. If you want to mail me something, here is my Private Mailbox Address, so you can send me stuff to look at. I can’t promise that I’ll review them, but I’d love to see what you make! (Or just tweet me pictures if you make something, that’s nice too! If you have any ideas for what you would like to see built/reviewed in the future, let me know in the comments down below! Then subscribe so you don’t miss any new videos coming out in the future! Also, if you liked this, gimme that sweet sweet like.”

Source : Rybonator : Adafruit

