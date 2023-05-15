15w MagSafe wireless charger for dash or desktop

If you need a powerful Apple MagSafe certified charger that can be used both on your desktop and in your vehicle you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for a 3-in-1 wireless charger and a magnetic car mount capable of providing 15w MagSafe charging and a 33w PD charger say it is creators.

Early bird packages are now available for the novel project from roughly $30 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 58% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Are you tired of having to juggle multiple charging cables for your Apple devices? Do you want a convenient and efficient way to charge your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and iWatch all at once? Look no further than our Magnetic iPhone Stand and Wireless Charger! 15w Magsafe wireless charging /fast 33w PD charger /Unique screw fastening car mount for your car’s dashboard/Charge all three Apple devices at the same time，Compatible with All iPhone,iPad, Airpods & iwatch Series”

MagSafe wireless charger

“Most of the 3-in-1 wireless charger on the market are relatively large, not convenient for travel, and cannot be perfectly switched between different use scenarios in offices and cars. Our 3-in-1 wireless charger is only the size of your palm and does not occupy your personal physical space. You can’t feel its existence in your pocket and backpack. It is also one of your personal pressurized small toys. The cute circle can rotate slowly with one hand when you think or relax.”

If the MagSafe campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the MagSafe wireless charger project examine the promotional video below.

“Our Magnetic iPhone Stand and Wireless Charger features a unique and innovative design that separates the car mount and magnetic wireless charger for easy one-handed use. This makes it convenient for you to switch between using it in the office and in your car, without having to fuss with multiple charging cables.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and build specifications for the wireless charger, jump over to the official MagSafe crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals