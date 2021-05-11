MagSafe charger with minimalist design hits Kickstarter from €36

iPhone owners looking for a MagSafe charger may be interested in a new design launched via Kickstarter called Pop. The minimalistic MagSafe charger allows you to position your iPhone to view the screen as you work or on your bedside table. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $42 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Pop campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Pop MagSafe charger project view the promotional video below.

“The Pop phone stand has just what it takes to look and work great: A Panton-inspired appearance, perfect dimensions and a well-balanced design. Pop is a productivity booster and a perfect companion for any scenario at home! Working and charging at the same time – without compromise. On your desk, in a zoom call or simply in the comfort of your favourite spot at home – Pop supports you with perfect viewing position and awesome handling.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the MagSafe charger, jump over to the official Pop crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

