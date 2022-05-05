Photographers and videographers looking for a quick change filter system for their lenses may be interested in Revoring a new system launched by a Kickstarter this month. Offering magnetic video and photo filters that can be swapped and snapped into place when required the system features both magnetic matte box and square filter holders and filters can be fitted to multiple thread sizes.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $236 or £175 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“REVORING is simply the world’s most advanced step ring adapter made for a camera lens. The variable blade technology gives any camera system user the ability to use 1 single filter on EVERY lens, without the need for multiple-step rings. Simply twist, attach and turn. No more annoying screwing in. No more additional filters. We are now incorporating the REVORING technology into the new SWIFT filter system and you can now use only 1 filter system on EVERY single lens of yours.”

Magnetic camera filter holder

With the assumption that the Revoring crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Revoring magnetic camera filter holder project view the promotional video below.

“The REVORING Swift System is a fully Magnetic Modular Filter System for Photographers and Filmmakers to tailor a system for his/her own needs. It is comprised of a 100mm Filter Holder, Circular Filters, Square Filters, Drop-in Filters, Clip-on Filters, Matte Boxes, Hoods and Caps, ALL-IN-ONE. The Swift system saves you a great amount of installation time, saves you a lot of money from buying filters & step rings, and allows for countless filter combinations & creative possibilities.”

“2 years ago, H&Y raised more than USD 700,000 on Kickstarter to bring the REVORING to life. There were users feedbacks that the REVORING cannot meet all their content creation needs. We heard you and therefore today, we are back with the most revolutionary filter system ever designed for both Photographers and Filmmakers. Introducing H&Y REVORING Swift system, the World’s First Magnetic Modular Filter System with variable step rings.”

Source : Kickstarter

