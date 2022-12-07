POCO versatile magnetic camera filter adapter

Photographers and videographers searching for a quick way to swap out filters may be interested in a new versatile fits all magnetic camera filter adapter called the POCO. Launched via Kickstarter campaign has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 44 days remaining. Quickly swap out filters adding extra creativity to your workflow. The main body of POCO is constructed from lightweight and durable aluminum alloy, while the camera mount is made of high-strength stainless steel.

Offering multiple filter options together with interchangeable mounts as well as accepting different lens filter sizes the system can be adapted to your exact requirements and camera. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $299 or £247 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Introducing POCO, a drop-in filter adapter designed for cinematography. For users of digital cinema cameras and mirrorless cameras that don’t have built-in ND filters or those who want to run PL lenses without a matte box. One POCO will be compatible with filters for all sizes of PL lenses. Only need to use one size of filter regardless of what lens size you may be running. It’s very convenient if you own PL lenses with different front diameters.”

Magnetic camera filter adapter

If the POCO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the POCO magnetic camera filter adapter project check out the promotional video below.

“POCO comes with a PL lens to E\RF\Z\L mount. What is even better is the mount is user-interchangeable. This means that you only need to buy one adapter because it can be used on multiple camera platforms. Standard Kit and Advanced Kit rewards include a mount. After the project is finished, we will send you a survey to collect information. If you want more mounts, please select add-on when selecting the rewards.”

“It only takes one second to take it out! By pressing a button, you can change the filter you need. The auto-locking mechanism can easily lock your filter in place, without worrying about it falling off. POCO can be used with several different filter options, including VND, Black mist, White mist, and Streaks. When you don’t need to use a filter, just put in the Pure Clear and it will have no effect.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the magnetic camera filter adapter, jump over to the official POCO crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





