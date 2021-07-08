Freewell magnetic VND camera filter kit adds extra creativity to your photos

Photographers looking to upgrade their camera filter system may be interested in a new range of magnetic VND camera filters created by the team of photographers at Freewell. The magnetic design allows you to quickly swap out the camera filters equipping you with a range of new functions and features to take your photographic creativity to the next level. The Freewell Magnetic VND Kit includes (VND2-5, VND6-9, CPL, ND32/CPL, GLOW MIST, VND2-5XMIST and VND6-9XMIST) and a total of 20 functions in one easy to carry kit. The magnetic installation system sets the Freewell range apart from other camera filter kits currently on the market and works by simply installing a base ring on your camera lens.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $294 or £218 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Freewell campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021.

“Following the release of our Quick-Swap Magnetic Filter System in 2019, we are proud to announce the launch of the Freewell Magnetic VND Filter Kit, the world’s first versatile magnetic variable ND filter for DSLR and mirrorless cameras.” To learn more about the Freewell magnetic camera filter kit project play the promotional video below.

“Providing an extended range of exposure values from two to nine stops using only two filters, the Freewell Magnetic VND Filter Kit is the first-ever all-in-one variable neutral density system that integrates the optical accuracy of hard stop filters with the convenience of a quick-swap magnetic mount. This gives photographers and videographers the most versatile and immediate solution to any shooting need.”

