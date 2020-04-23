Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Pro gets reviewed (Video)

Apple recently launched their new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro, this is Apple’s most expensive keyboard to date with a price of $299 for the 11 inch model and $349 for the 12.9 inch model.

The new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is designed to work with the 2020 iPad Pro range, it will apparently also work with the previous generation model. Lets have a look at the keyboard in a new unbox and review video from Zollotech.

The new keyboard case for the iPad Pro comes with a built in trackpad and it is designed to use the new trackpad features that Apple introduced in their recent software updates.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

