Magenta Xbox Wireless Phantom controller $70

Microsoft has today made available a new special edition wireless Xbox controller in the form of the Phantom Magenta. Offering a translucent pinky/purple design equipped with Bluetooth technology and everything you would expect from an Xbox controller. The new Xbox Wireless Controller Phantom Magenta Special Edition is now available to pre-order priced at $70, with worldwide shipping expected to commence on March 17th, 2020.

“Equip yourself with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Phantom Magenta Special Edition, featuring a translucent design that fades to dark pink, and Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PC. Feel the action with Impulse Triggers and enjoy custom button mapping. Plus, plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack.”

“Enjoy custom button mapping and plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. And with Bluetooth technology, play your favourite games on Windows 10 PCs, laptops, and mobile devices. Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring a textured grip, precise thumbsticks, and a responsive D-pad.”

Source : Microsoft

