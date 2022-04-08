The Magcardgrip phone wallet is a multipurpose phone accessory that allows you to not only grip your phone more securely, preventing drops and the inevitable crack screen. But also allows you to store essential credit cards and allows you to still charge your phone wirelessly using Apple’s MagSafe technology.

The slim phone wallet is constructed from leather and is available in six different colors and can be easily attached securely to the rear of your phone. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $20 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 53% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Magcardgrip is an all-in-one grip and card holder to offer you a better, more convenient smartphone experience! Use the ergonomic grip for a steady hold on your phone, keep your cards inside for safekeeping, and easily prop your phone to create a landscape or portrait stand.

Access wireless charging and conveniences like tap-to-pay with any Qi-enabled smartphone—without removing your Magcardgrip! Easily flip open the card holder on your to access charging on car mounts, automatic clamping car chargers, or any other wireless charger with ultimate ease.”

Phone wallet and grip

With the assumption that the Magcardgrip crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Magcardgrip phone grip and wallet project review the promotional video below.

“Magcardgrip’s sliding, S-shaped ergonomic grip is designed for a comfortable, convenient and secure hold on your device. Easily slide it up when you want to use it and lock it flat when you’re done to help maintain the grip’s structure and shape–even after continuous use! The hook-shaped lock keeps the grip flush against the case for a sleek and pocket-friendly design, too.”

“Discreetly and securely store two cards inside of your Magcardgrip. Flip the wallet open to easily access your cards and secure your cards with the magnetic button closure when you’re done. Don’t forget that Magcardgrip is compatible with tap-to-pay, too!”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the phone grip and wallet, jump over to the official Magcardgrip crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals