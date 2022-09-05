T-MFY minimalist slim metal stealth wallet $36

If you are in the market for a slim minimalist wallet you might be interested in the T-MFY. A metal stealth wallet complete with Apple Tag holder that allows you to keep your cards and cash within easy reach. Available in gold, silver, grey, black and pink finishes the wallet can carry up to 6 cards and comes with its own adhesive mounting enabling it to be held on the back of your phone.

The designers of T-MFY have also created a 304 stainless steel cash money clip providing a strong and reliable way to carry cash if needed. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $36 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“STEALTH WALLET introduces a life-changing aspect to the world of wallets: the possibility of using Apple’s AirTag technology to make sure you always know where your wallet is—or find it if you’re not seeing it. You can install the AirTag on STEALTH WALLET’s tracker, which will allow you to leverage Apple’s Find My app and network to enjoy the convenience of the world’s most secure and impossible to lose slim wallet.”

If the T-MFY campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the T-MFY slim stealth wallet with Apple Tag holder project review the promotional video below.

Metal stealth wallet

“You want the best things in life, so why not throw in the ability to install the AirTag locator, to add the expandable board to add 8 cards, and an elastic band that allows you to carry 5 tri-fold bills right where you need them? Everything the quintessential STEALTH WALLET has and more: AirTag installation accessories, an aluminum card expansion board, and a cash elastic band.”

“Yep, having the convenience of carrying extra cash in hand tightly kept is priceless. Get this model if you want to add the cash elastic band to everything else the other previous models have. You know the drill: all you love about the other models, only with the extra cash elastic band included.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the slim stealth wallet with Apple Tag holder, jump over to the official T-MFY crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

