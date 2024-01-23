macOS Sonoma 14.3 lands on the Mac

As well as releasing iOS 17.3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.3 for the iPad, Apple also released macOS Sonoma 14.3 for the Mac, this new software update brings a range of new features to Apple’s Mac lineup, and it also comes with various bug fixes and performance improvements.

The macOS Sonoma 14.3 update includes Collaborative Playlists for Apple Music, this feature lets you make playlists with your friends in Apple Music, there are also updates for Apple Care & Warranty and more.

Here are the official release notes from Apple.

macOS Sonoma 14.3 introduces enhancements to Apple Music, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

Collaborate on playlists in Apple Music allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs

Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist in Apple Music

AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

The new macOS Sonoma 14.3 software update is now available you can install it on your Mac from the settings menu, by going to Settings > General > Software update, you will then be prompted to install the update.

