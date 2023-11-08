macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 lands on the Mac

Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 for the Mac, the software was released along with IOS 17.1.1 for the iPhone, watchOS 10.1.1 for the Apple Watch and iPadOS 17.1.1 for the iPad and it includes some bug fixes, security updates, and performance improvements for the Mac.

You can see the release notes from Apple below, unfortunately, it does not provide many details on exactly what Apple has included in this software update, hopefully, we will get some more information on what is included.

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 software update is now available to download for the Mac, you can install the update from the Apple Menu on your Mac or from the settings menu.

Apple is working on macOS Sonoma 14.2 which is in beta at the moment, this update does include some new features for the Mac, this includes the new Journal app that was introduced with iOS 17 but has yet to be released. There is also support for the Contact Key Verification feature which lets you manually verify your contacts when messaging by comparing unique verification codes.

