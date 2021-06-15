macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 3 released to developers

As well as releasing the third beta of iOS 14.7, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 3. This new beta comes two weeks after the release of the previous beta.

The third beta of macOS Big Sur 11.5 comes two weeks after the previous beta and it bring a range of performance improvements, bug fixes and also new features to Apple’s Mac line up. As yet there are not many details on exactly what is included in this new beta of macOS.

The new beta has so far only been made available to developers it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers some time soon.

We are expecting the final version of macOS Big Sur 11.5 to be released some time in July, as soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Apple also recently released their first beta of macOS 12 Monterey, this software is expected to land some time in September along with the new iOS 15 updates.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals