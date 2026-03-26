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macOS 26.4 is Out: Reasons to Update Your Mac Today

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macOS 26.4

Apple’s macOS 26.4 introduces a range of updates aimed at enhancing customization, productivity, and the overall user experience. With smarter battery management, refined app interfaces, and improved system settings, this release addresses user feedback while introducing practical new tools. Below is a detailed exploration of the key features and updates, showcasing how they can positively impact your workflow in a new video from Half Man Half Tech.

Battery Management: Smarter Charging for MacBooks

For users of Apple Silicon MacBooks, macOS 26.4 introduces a battery charge limit feature. This allows you to cap charging at 80% or let it reach 100%, depending on your usage patterns. This feature is particularly beneficial for maintaining long-term battery health, especially if your MacBook is frequently connected to power for extended periods. However, it’s important to note that this functionality is exclusive to MacBooks and does not extend to desktop Macs such as the iMac or Mac Mini.

Rosetta Support: Preparing for the Transition

macOS 26.4 includes proactive notifications for users relying on Rosetta to run older apps. These notifications provide advance warnings about the planned discontinuation of Rosetta in macOS 27. By identifying which apps may lose compatibility, this update gives you ample time to transition to native Apple Silicon alternatives or explore other solutions, making sure a smoother shift to future macOS versions.

Family Sharing: More Flexible Payment Options

Managing shared subscriptions has become more convenient with the latest update to Family Sharing. You can now assign different payment methods to individual family members. This added flexibility simplifies financial management, especially for households with diverse subscription needs, allowing for better control over shared expenses.

Safari Updates: Compact Tab Layout Returns

Safari users will appreciate the return of the compact tab layout, a feature reinstated due to popular demand. This streamlined design reduces visual clutter and improves navigation, making it easier to manage multiple tabs efficiently. Whether you’re multitasking or conducting research, this update enhances the overall browsing experience.

Music App Enhancements: Immersive Listening Experience

The Music app now offers a full-screen mode for album art, creating a more immersive listening experience. Lyrics are displayed syllable-by-syllable, allowing you to follow along with precision. Additionally, the mini-player has been updated for consistency across Apple devices, making sure seamless usability whether you’re on a Mac, iPhone, or iPad.

System Settings: Simplified Menus

System settings have been refined to improve usability and navigation. The “AirDrop and Handoff” menu has been renamed to “AirDrop and Continuity”, consolidating related options such as iPhone mirroring into one section. These changes make it easier to locate and manage settings, enhancing the overall user experience.

Spotlight Search: Tailored Results

Spotlight search now allows you to customize results by allowing or disabling specific file types. This added flexibility lets you tailor the search functionality to your preferences, making sure that results are more relevant and efficient for your workflow.

iCloud Settings: Enhanced Data Management

iCloud settings have been updated to provide greater control over your data. You can now manage file access and search functionality directly from iCloud.com. These enhancements offer improved transparency and privacy, giving you more confidence in how your data is handled.

Control Center: Visual Refinements

macOS 26.4 addresses visual inconsistencies in the Control Center, resolving issues such as shadow overlays and banding artifacts from macOS 26.3. These refinements result in a cleaner and more polished interface, improving the overall aesthetic and usability.

Freeform App: Modernized Interface

The Freeform app has received a refreshed interface, featuring updated shapes, menus and discovery options. These improvements make it easier to create and collaborate on projects, enhancing the app’s overall functionality and appeal for both personal and professional use.

Reminders App: Prioritize What Matters

A new “Urgent” section in the Reminders app allows you to set alarms for time-sensitive tasks. These alarms sync seamlessly with a paired iPhone, making sure you stay on top of important deadlines and never miss critical reminders.

Messages App: RCS Encryption Transparency

For those communicating with Android users, the Messages app now displays the encryption status of RCS chats. This feature provides clarity on the security of your conversations, helping you stay informed about the privacy of your messages.

New Emojis: Expanded Ways to Express Yourself

macOS 26.4 introduces a fresh set of emojis, including a treasure chest, trombone, Yeti, and fighting clouds. These additions offer more creative ways to express yourself in messages and on social media, adding a touch of fun to your communications.

Wallpapers: Vibrant New Designs

Customize your desktop with new MacBook Neo wallpapers in vibrant colors such as Mac Purple, Mac Blue, Mac Pink and Mac Yellow. These fresh designs bring a pop of personality to your workspace, allowing you to personalize your Mac to suit your style.

Podcast App: Seamless Audio-Video Switching

The Podcast app now supports seamless switching between audio and video for compatible episodes. This feature allows you to consume content in the format that best suits your preferences, whether you’re listening on the go or watching at your desk.

Window Resizing: Improved Precision

Window resizing has been refined to align the pointer more accurately with window corners. This small but impactful improvement enhances usability and precision, making it easier to adjust window sizes with confidence.

Apple Intelligence Models: Hints of Siri and Gemini Integration

Some users have noticed the re-downloading of Apple Intelligence Models, suggesting potential integration between Siri and Gemini. While details remain speculative, this could indicate advancements in AI-driven functionality, hinting at future improvements in macOS’s intelligent features.

Third-Party App Discovery: A Secure Marketplace

macOS 26.4 introduces a secure marketplace for discovering third-party apps. This feature ensures that you can find and install productivity tools with confidence in their security and compatibility, providing a safer and more reliable app discovery experience.

A Polished macOS Experience

macOS 26.4 focuses on usability, customization and resolving prior issues, delivering a more refined and user-friendly experience. From smarter battery management and tailored search results to immersive app updates and visual refinements, this release caters to a wide range of user needs, making sure that your Mac remains a powerful and intuitive tool for work and play.

Here is a selection of other guides from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on macOS 26.4.

Source: HalfManHalfTech

Filed Under: Apple, Laptops, Top News



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.

macOS 26.4 Adds iPhone’s Best Battery Feature to the MacBook

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macOS 26.4

Apple has officially launched macOS 26.4, a comprehensive update designed to enhance your Mac’s functionality, improve performance, and refine the overall user experience. This release introduces a variety of updates across key areas, including Safari, Reminders, Apple Music, battery management, Spotlight search, iClou,d and app compatibility. Each feature has been carefully crafted to address user needs while maintaining Apple’s commitment to seamless integration and usability. Below is a detailed look at the most notable changes in this release in a new video from Mac Vince.

Safari: A Cleaner, More Efficient Browser

Safari has been updated with a redesigned interface that merges the tabs and address bar into a single streamlined row. This change maximizes screen space, particularly on smaller displays, while maintaining intuitive navigation. The new design not only simplifies the browsing experience but also ensures that essential tools remain easily accessible. By focusing on efficiency and clarity, Safari continues to position itself as a leading browser for macOS users.

Reminders: Stay on Top of Critical Tasks

The Reminders app now includes an “Urgent” category, allowing you to prioritize tasks that require immediate attention. This feature allows you to flag critical items and set alarms that sync seamlessly across all your Apple devices. Whether you’re managing work deadlines, personal errands, or collaborative projects, the updated Reminders app ensures that your most important responsibilities are always highlighted. This enhancement is particularly useful for users who rely on structured task management to stay organized.

Apple Music: A Redesigned, Immersive Interface

Apple Music has undergone a significant redesign to provide a more engaging and user-friendly listening experience. The full-screen player now showcases larger album artwork, synchronized lyrics and an improved “Up Next” queue for better playlist management. Additionally, the mini-player can now be pinned above other apps, allowing you to control playback without interrupting your workflow. These updates make Apple Music more versatile, catering to both casual listeners and multitaskers who value seamless integration with their daily activities.

Battery Management: Protect Your MacBook’s Longevity

A new battery management feature has been introduced to help extend the lifespan of your MacBook. Users can now cap battery charging at 80%, a feature particularly beneficial for devices that remain plugged in for extended periods. By reducing battery wear and tear, this proactive measure ensures consistent performance over time. This update reflects Apple’s focus on sustainability and device longevity, offering practical benefits for users who depend on their MacBooks for daily tasks.

Spotlight Search: More Control, Less Clutter

Spotlight search has been refined to offer greater customization and precision. Users can now exclude specific file types or extensions from search results, making it easier to locate exactly what they need. This update is especially valuable for professionals and power users who rely on Spotlight for quick access to files, applications and other resources. By reducing unnecessary clutter, the enhanced Spotlight search improves productivity and streamlines the user experience.

iCloud: Enhanced Flexibility and Privacy

iCloud has received two significant updates aimed at improving usability and security. First, family members on shared accounts can now use separate payment methods, providing greater financial flexibility for households. Second, iCloud.com now features a search function that uses local device indexing, making sure that your data remains private while enhancing accessibility. These updates make iCloud more adaptable to diverse user needs while maintaining Apple’s commitment to privacy and security.

App Compatibility: Preparing for the Transition

Apple has issued an important notice regarding the future of Intel-based apps, signaling their eventual discontinuation in macOS 28. Users who rely on such software are encouraged to explore alternatives or transition to Apple Silicon-compatible versions. This move aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to optimize performance and efficiency across its ecosystem. By addressing this transition early, macOS 26.4 provides users with ample time to adapt and prepare for the future.

Additional Features: Small but Impactful Updates

macOS 26.4 also includes several smaller updates that enhance the overall user experience:

  • Six new emojis, including landslide, orca, Bigfoot and trombone, to add variety and creativity to your communication.
  • The Freeform app now features a content hub stocked with images and graphics, simplifying the creation of visually compelling projects.
  • Improved system stability and bug fixes to ensure smoother performance across all supported devices.

A Comprehensive Update for All Users

macOS 26.4 delivers a well-rounded set of enhancements that cater to a wide range of user needs. From the streamlined interface in Safari and the immersive redesign of Apple Music to practical tools like battery management and Spotlight customization, this update offers meaningful improvements for both casual users and professionals. The updates to iCloud and the proactive approach to app compatibility transitions further demonstrate Apple’s commitment to refining the macOS ecosystem. Whether you’re managing tasks, enjoying media, or safeguarding your device’s longevity, macOS 26.4 provides valuable tools and features to elevate your experience.

Below are more guides on macOS features from our extensive range of articles.

Source & Image Credit: MacVince

Filed Under: Apple, Laptops, Technology News



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.

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