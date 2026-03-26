macOS 26.4 is Out: Reasons to Update Your Mac Today

Apple’s macOS 26.4 introduces a range of updates aimed at enhancing customization, productivity, and the overall user experience. With smarter battery management, refined app interfaces, and improved system settings, this release addresses user feedback while introducing practical new tools. Below is a detailed exploration of the key features and updates, showcasing how they can positively impact your workflow in a new video from Half Man Half Tech.

Battery Management: Smarter Charging for MacBooks

For users of Apple Silicon MacBooks, macOS 26.4 introduces a battery charge limit feature. This allows you to cap charging at 80% or let it reach 100%, depending on your usage patterns. This feature is particularly beneficial for maintaining long-term battery health, especially if your MacBook is frequently connected to power for extended periods. However, it’s important to note that this functionality is exclusive to MacBooks and does not extend to desktop Macs such as the iMac or Mac Mini.

Rosetta Support: Preparing for the Transition

macOS 26.4 includes proactive notifications for users relying on Rosetta to run older apps. These notifications provide advance warnings about the planned discontinuation of Rosetta in macOS 27. By identifying which apps may lose compatibility, this update gives you ample time to transition to native Apple Silicon alternatives or explore other solutions, making sure a smoother shift to future macOS versions.

Family Sharing: More Flexible Payment Options

Managing shared subscriptions has become more convenient with the latest update to Family Sharing. You can now assign different payment methods to individual family members. This added flexibility simplifies financial management, especially for households with diverse subscription needs, allowing for better control over shared expenses.

Safari Updates: Compact Tab Layout Returns

Safari users will appreciate the return of the compact tab layout, a feature reinstated due to popular demand. This streamlined design reduces visual clutter and improves navigation, making it easier to manage multiple tabs efficiently. Whether you’re multitasking or conducting research, this update enhances the overall browsing experience.

Music App Enhancements: Immersive Listening Experience

The Music app now offers a full-screen mode for album art, creating a more immersive listening experience. Lyrics are displayed syllable-by-syllable, allowing you to follow along with precision. Additionally, the mini-player has been updated for consistency across Apple devices, making sure seamless usability whether you’re on a Mac, iPhone, or iPad.

System Settings: Simplified Menus

System settings have been refined to improve usability and navigation. The “AirDrop and Handoff” menu has been renamed to “AirDrop and Continuity”, consolidating related options such as iPhone mirroring into one section. These changes make it easier to locate and manage settings, enhancing the overall user experience.

Spotlight Search: Tailored Results

Spotlight search now allows you to customize results by allowing or disabling specific file types. This added flexibility lets you tailor the search functionality to your preferences, making sure that results are more relevant and efficient for your workflow.

iCloud Settings: Enhanced Data Management

iCloud settings have been updated to provide greater control over your data. You can now manage file access and search functionality directly from iCloud.com. These enhancements offer improved transparency and privacy, giving you more confidence in how your data is handled.

Control Center: Visual Refinements

macOS 26.4 addresses visual inconsistencies in the Control Center, resolving issues such as shadow overlays and banding artifacts from macOS 26.3. These refinements result in a cleaner and more polished interface, improving the overall aesthetic and usability.

Freeform App: Modernized Interface

The Freeform app has received a refreshed interface, featuring updated shapes, menus and discovery options. These improvements make it easier to create and collaborate on projects, enhancing the app’s overall functionality and appeal for both personal and professional use.

Reminders App: Prioritize What Matters

A new “Urgent” section in the Reminders app allows you to set alarms for time-sensitive tasks. These alarms sync seamlessly with a paired iPhone, making sure you stay on top of important deadlines and never miss critical reminders.

Messages App: RCS Encryption Transparency

For those communicating with Android users, the Messages app now displays the encryption status of RCS chats. This feature provides clarity on the security of your conversations, helping you stay informed about the privacy of your messages.

New Emojis: Expanded Ways to Express Yourself

macOS 26.4 introduces a fresh set of emojis, including a treasure chest, trombone, Yeti, and fighting clouds. These additions offer more creative ways to express yourself in messages and on social media, adding a touch of fun to your communications.

Wallpapers: Vibrant New Designs

Customize your desktop with new MacBook Neo wallpapers in vibrant colors such as Mac Purple, Mac Blue, Mac Pink and Mac Yellow. These fresh designs bring a pop of personality to your workspace, allowing you to personalize your Mac to suit your style.

Podcast App: Seamless Audio-Video Switching

The Podcast app now supports seamless switching between audio and video for compatible episodes. This feature allows you to consume content in the format that best suits your preferences, whether you’re listening on the go or watching at your desk.

Window Resizing: Improved Precision

Window resizing has been refined to align the pointer more accurately with window corners. This small but impactful improvement enhances usability and precision, making it easier to adjust window sizes with confidence.

Apple Intelligence Models: Hints of Siri and Gemini Integration

Some users have noticed the re-downloading of Apple Intelligence Models, suggesting potential integration between Siri and Gemini. While details remain speculative, this could indicate advancements in AI-driven functionality, hinting at future improvements in macOS’s intelligent features.

Third-Party App Discovery: A Secure Marketplace

macOS 26.4 introduces a secure marketplace for discovering third-party apps. This feature ensures that you can find and install productivity tools with confidence in their security and compatibility, providing a safer and more reliable app discovery experience.

A Polished macOS Experience

macOS 26.4 focuses on usability, customization and resolving prior issues, delivering a more refined and user-friendly experience. From smarter battery management and tailored search results to immersive app updates and visual refinements, this release caters to a wide range of user needs, making sure that your Mac remains a powerful and intuitive tool for work and play.

Here is a selection of other guides from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on macOS 26.4.

Source: HalfManHalfTech



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