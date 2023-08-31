macOS 14 Sonoma beta 7 released to developers

Apple has released macOS 14 Sonoma 14 beta 7 to developers, they also released a new public beta of macOS Sonoma. Apple also released iOS 17 beta 8, iPadOS 17 beta 8, watchOS 10 beta 8, and tvOS 17 beta 8 to developers this week as well.

The most recent update for macOS Sonoma 14 beta 7 brings with it a range of groundbreaking features designed specifically for aficionados of the Mac ecosystem. One of the most captivating new elements is the introduction of slow-motion screensavers. These not only turn inactive Mac screens into visually stunning canvases but also elevate the aesthetic ambiance of the device.

Adding another layer of sophistication is the launch of Desktop Widgets, an innovation that not only customizes the user’s desktop environment but also significantly enhances its utility. This allows users to readily access vital information and essential tools right from the comfort of their desktop interface. To make the widget experience even more enriching, Apple has unveiled a Widget Gallery—a meticulously organized repository where users can explore and seamlessly incorporate an array of widgets into their system.

Apple is expected to release its macOS Sonoma software update in either October or November along with a range of new Macs, we will get the iOOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 software updates next month along with the new iPhone 15.

The new macOS 14 Sonoma beta 7 and the new public beta is now available to download, you can find out more information about this over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

