macOS 13 Ventura public beta 6 released

Apple released a new developer beta of macOS earlier this week and now we have another one, macOS 13 Ventura public beta 6.

This new beta of macOS Ventura brings a range of new features to the Mac these will include Continuity Camera, Center Stage, Desk View, Studio Light, and more.

Apple will also be updating its many existing apps on the Mac, these will include Mail, Safari, Maps, and many more apps.

The new macOS 13 Ventura public beta 6 is now available for public beta testers to try out, you can find more details on them over at Apple’s website at the link below.

The final version of macOS Ventura is expected to be released in October along with Apple’s new range of Macs. We are also expecting to see some new iPads next month and also the release of Apple’s iPadOS 16.

We are expecting to see various new Macs next month, this should include some new MacBook Pro models and we are also hoping to see a new larger iMac and of course a new range of iPad Pro tablets.

As yet there are no specific dates in October on when Apple will hold their new press event for the new Macs and iPads, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source Apple



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals