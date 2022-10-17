macOS 13 Ventura expected final week of October

Apple is expected to release its new iPadOS 16 software in the last week of October, and now it looks like they will also release macOS 13 Ventura at the same time.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who has revealed that the update will come this month, although it does not look like Apple are planning an October press event.

Apple has traditionally ushered in its late fall iPad and Mac updates with splashy events, but this year’s rollout will be more subdued. Apple will launch the products on its website without the kind of gathering we saw in September with the iPhone 14’s debut.

My belief is that Apple has eschewed another event because of the fairly ordinary nature of the announcements. It’s a slew of updates that amount to spec bumps or seen-before designs. Another factor: Apple is probably saving its marketing energy for the Reality Pro headset debut next year.

The new MacOS 13 Ventura software will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac, this will include Continuity Camera, Center Stage, Desk View, Studio Light, and more.

There will also be updates for Apple’s range of existing applications which will include Safari, Mail, Maps, FaceTime, and more. We are also expecting iOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1 this month, they should all land in the final week of October.

