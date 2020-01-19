MacBook USB-C Hub : Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, Mini DP, USB 3.1 and more

Thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaigns the DGRule MacBook USB-C hub has raised over $600,000 thanks to over 7,000 backers. If you missed the crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo you will be pleased to know that it is still available with pledges available from $99 or £76. Worldwide shipping for the Thunderbolt 3 hub is available and expected to take place sometime during March 2020. Check out the videos below to learn more about the invisible and portable MacBook USB-C hub and its features. “New 16″ MacBook Pro is the best ever, but you may realise the limitation of Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports.”

Machine from aluminium the USB-C hub has been built for reliability and is as thin and lightweight as an iPhone 11 Pro smartphone. “The sleek and slim design also fits your MacBook Pro avoiding the hassle of putting it inside your bag.” Offering the most compact and portable Thunderbolt 3 USB-C hub currently available say it’s creators.

“Simultaneously connect your Thunderbolt 3, HDMI display, USB-C, Mini DP, 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, micro SD, SD, and headphones. All while charging 100W at full speed thru DGRule Invisible Hub. Engineered for discretion, DGRule is an invisible hub for all your cords. This gives you dongle-free working space where cables can be seen uncluttered. The first hub designed specifically for the 16″ MacBook Pro. Compare to other multiple adapters in the market, it can serve multiple connections simultaneously without creating a mess, connecting to the back of your MacBook.”

“DGRule will not tip over. Snapping into both sides of your MacBook Pro (two Thunderbolt 3 and audio ports), it will stay in place as you need it to so that you can focus on getting your work done, not on keeping your devices plugged in. The sleek and slim design also fits your MacBook Pro avoiding the hassle of putting it inside your bag. The built-in cooling pad prevents DGRule from overheating, so you can use it for hours, days, or weeks on end. This will come in handy considering DGRule’s 100W power delivery.”

Source: Kickstarter

