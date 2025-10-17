MacBook Pro M5 vs M4: Should You Upgrade?

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro M5 introduces the innovative M5 chip, offering enhanced performance and efficiency. While the new model features significant improvements in processing power and memory bandwidth, much of its design and core features remain consistent with the M4. The video below from Matt Talks Tech explores the key differences, highlights the similarities, and provides insights to help you determine whether upgrading to the M5 is the right choice for your needs.

Performance: What’s New?

The defining feature of the MacBook Pro M5 is its advanced M5 chip, which delivers substantial performance upgrades over the M4. Here’s a closer look at what the M5 brings to the table:

CPU Performance: The M5 chip offers a 12% increase in processing power, making it ideal for resource-intensive tasks such as software development, video editing, and data analysis.

The M5 chip offers a 12% increase in processing power, making it ideal for resource-intensive tasks such as software development, video editing, and data analysis. GPU Performance: A 36% boost in graphics performance ensures smoother rendering for 3D modeling, gaming, and other graphics-heavy workflows.

A 36% boost in graphics performance ensures smoother rendering for 3D modeling, gaming, and other graphics-heavy workflows. Neural Engine: Enhanced AI capabilities provide faster execution of machine learning tasks, automation processes, and intelligent app functionalities.

In addition, the M5 chip increases memory bandwidth from 120 GB/s in the M4 to 153 GB/s, allowing faster multitasking and improved handling of large datasets. However, the base RAM configurations remain unchanged, with options of 16 GB, 24 GB, and 32 GB. These upgrades make the M5 a compelling choice for professionals seeking top-tier performance.

What Hasn’t Changed?

Despite the performance improvements, the MacBook Pro M5 retains many of the same features as its predecessor, the M4. These similarities include:

Display: The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a 120 Hz ProMotion refresh rate remains unchanged, delivering vibrant colors, sharp resolution, and smooth visuals.

The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a 120 Hz ProMotion refresh rate remains unchanged, delivering vibrant colors, sharp resolution, and smooth visuals. Connectivity: The device continues to support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and Thunderbolt 4 ports, with no upgrades in connectivity options.

The device continues to support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and Thunderbolt 4 ports, with no upgrades in connectivity options. Battery and Charging: Battery life and charging technology are consistent with the M4, offering reliable all-day performance but no advancements in efficiency or charging speed.

These consistencies may lead some users to question whether the performance enhancements of the M5 alone justify the upgrade, especially when the M4 remains a strong performer.

Price Comparison

The MacBook Pro M5 is priced at $1,599 for the base model, which includes 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. This pricing aligns with the M4’s launch price, positioning the M5 as a direct successor. However, with the M4 likely to see price reductions, it could present a more budget-friendly option for users who do not require the M5’s enhanced capabilities. For those prioritizing cost-effectiveness, the M4 remains a viable alternative.

Should You Upgrade?

Deciding whether to upgrade to the MacBook Pro M5 depends on your current device and specific requirements.

From Older Models (M1 or M2): The M5 offers a significant leap in performance, making it a worthwhile investment for users with older MacBook Pro models. The improved CPU, GPU, and memory bandwidth can dramatically enhance productivity and efficiency.

The M5 offers a significant leap in performance, making it a worthwhile investment for users with older MacBook Pro models. The improved CPU, GPU, and memory bandwidth can dramatically enhance productivity and efficiency. From the M4: If your work involves GPU-intensive tasks or relies heavily on AI-driven applications, the M5’s advancements may provide noticeable benefits. However, for most users, the incremental improvements may not justify the cost, particularly if the M4 is available at a discounted price.

For users with less demanding workflows or those satisfied with their current M4, waiting for future models with more substantial upgrades may be a more prudent choice.

What’s on the Horizon?

Looking ahead, Apple is expected to introduce more fantastic updates in future MacBook Pro models. Potential advancements include:

OLED Displays: These displays promise improved contrast, deeper blacks, and greater energy efficiency, enhancing the overall visual experience.

These displays promise improved contrast, deeper blacks, and greater energy efficiency, enhancing the overall visual experience. Thunderbolt 5: Faster data transfer speeds and improved power delivery are anticipated, catering to users with high-performance connectivity needs.

While these features are not yet available, they suggest that more significant innovations are on the horizon, which may appeal to those considering a longer-term investment.

Making the Right Choice

The MacBook Pro M5 delivers meaningful performance enhancements, particularly for professionals with demanding workloads or users upgrading from older models. However, for those who already own the M4, the limited advancements may not justify the expense, especially given the M4’s continued strength and potential discounts. By carefully evaluating your specific needs, budget, and the performance requirements of your workflow, you can make an informed decision about whether the M5 or another option is the best fit for you.

