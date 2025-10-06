Apple M5 MacBook Pro LEAKED by FCC! [Delay RUMOR to 2026]

A recent FCC filing has unveiled details about an unreleased MacBook Pro model, sparking widespread interest in Apple’s next-generation laptops. The filing hints at the inclusion of the highly anticipated M5 chip series—comprising the M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max—alongside advanced features such as OLED displays and Wi-Fi 6C connectivity. However, reports indicate that these models may not launch until late 2025 or early 2026, marking a departure from Apple’s typical annual release schedule. This development raises questions about Apple’s strategy and what it means for the future of its flagship laptops. The video below from SaranByte gives us more details about the device.

What the FCC Filing Tells Us

The FCC filing, linked to a model identifier A3434, provides a glimpse into Apple’s plans for its upcoming MacBook Pro. While Apple has yet to make any official announcements, the filing strongly suggests the integration of the M5 chip series. These chips are expected to deliver a notable leap in performance, particularly in GPU capabilities, with early estimates pointing to a 30% improvement over the current M3 generation.

Additionally, the filing mentions Wi-Fi 6C, a wireless standard designed to enhance connectivity and reduce interference in crowded environments. However, the absence of Wi-Fi 7 support raises questions about Apple’s approach to future-proofing its devices. While Wi-Fi 6C offers significant benefits, some users may find the lack of the latest wireless standard a potential drawback. The filing leaves room for speculation about the final feature set of these laptops, as Apple has not confirmed any details.

Breaking Tradition: A Delayed Release

Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup has historically adhered to a yearly refresh cycle, but the M5-powered models appear to break this tradition. Industry insiders suggest that these laptops may not debut until late 2025 or early 2026. The reasons for this delay remain speculative but could include supply chain challenges, the complexity of integrating new technologies, or strategic decisions aimed at aligning with future product launches.

This delay disrupts Apple’s established rhythm and raises questions about its broader strategy. Some analysts speculate that Apple may be planning a dual refresh in 2026, potentially unveiling both M5 and M6 chipsets within the same year. Such a move could allow Apple to consolidate its advancements and deliver a more impactful product lineup.

What to Expect in Design and Features

The next-generation MacBook Pro is expected to introduce several design and feature upgrades. Among the most anticipated changes is the adoption of OLED displays, which promise superior visuals, enhanced durability, and improved power efficiency. These displays are particularly appealing to creative professionals who rely on precise color accuracy and high contrast ratios for tasks such as photo editing, video production, and graphic design.

In addition to the display improvements, advancements in battery and thermal management technologies could enable a thinner and lighter chassis without compromising performance or battery life. This would align with Apple’s ongoing efforts to balance portability with power. If these design changes coincide with the release of the M6 generation, the 2026 MacBook Pro lineup could represent a significant leap forward in both aesthetics and functionality.

Performance: What the M5 Chips Could Deliver

The M5 chip series is expected to focus heavily on GPU performance, making it particularly well-suited for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and gaming. Early benchmarks suggest up to a 30% performance boost compared to the M3 chips, which would make the M5 models especially appealing to power users and professionals requiring high computational power.

For most users, however, the current M3 and M4 models remain more than sufficient for everyday tasks and professional workflows. If you’re considering an upgrade, it may be worth waiting for the OLED-equipped models and redesigned MacBook Pros, as these advancements could offer a more noticeable improvement in user experience than the incremental performance gains of the M5 chips alone.

Speculation Around the M3 Ultra

Adding to the intrigue, leaked code has revealed references to an M3 Ultra MacBook Pro featuring a 32-core CPU and an 80-core GPU. This configuration promises unparalleled performance, potentially setting new benchmarks for high-performance laptops. However, reports suggest that this model has been shelved, likely due to challenges in managing thermal output and battery efficiency. This highlights the ongoing balancing act Apple faces in delivering high-performance laptops without compromising portability or usability.

Apple’s Long-Term Strategy

Apple has a history of releasing MacBook Pro updates in quick succession when introducing major advancements. This pattern suggests that the company may be planning a dual refresh in 2026, unveiling both M5 and M6 models. Such a strategy would allow Apple to maximize the potential of the M5 chips while setting the stage for the next leap in processing power with the M6 generation.

This approach could also help Apple address any delays in its development pipeline while maintaining its reputation for innovation. By aligning significant updates with a more strategic timeline, Apple may be aiming to deliver a more cohesive and impactful product lineup. The potential for a dual refresh also underscores Apple’s commitment to staying ahead in the competitive laptop market.

What This Means for You

The leaked FCC filing offers a compelling preview of Apple’s future MacBook Pro lineup, emphasizing the company’s focus on innovation despite the delays. With the M5 chip series, OLED displays, and thinner designs on the horizon, the next generation of MacBook Pros promises to set new standards for high-performance laptops.

However, the delayed release timeline and the possibility of a dual refresh in 2026 suggest that Apple is taking a cautious approach to ensure these advancements meet its high standards. For now, the current M3 and M4 models remain excellent options for most users. But if you’re looking for a significant upgrade, waiting for the OLED-equipped, M5-powered MacBook Pros—or even the potential M6 models—might be a prudent choice.

Source & Image Credit: SaranByte



