MacBook Pro M5 vs M4: The Only Differences You Need to Know

The M5 MacBook Pro introduces a series of refinements over its predecessor, the M4, focusing on improved performance and efficiency. However, these upgrades come with a higher price tag, raising the question: are they worth it? For the average user, the M4 may still be the smarter choice, offering nearly identical features at a more affordable cost. The video below from SaranByte breaks down the key differences to help you determine whether the M5 is the right investment for your needs.

Design: Familiar Aesthetics with Subtle Adjustments

The M5 MacBook Pro retains the sleek aluminum chassis that has become synonymous with Apple’s premium design language. Its robust build and compact form factor ensure portability, making it a reliable companion for professionals on the go. While the M5 is slightly heavier due to its updated internals, the difference is minimal and unlikely to affect daily usability.

Both the M4 and M5 deliver a durable and elegant design, but the lack of any significant changes in this area may leave some users questioning whether the M5 offers enough to justify its price. If aesthetics and build quality are your priorities, either model will meet your expectations.

Ports and Connectivity: Adequate but Uninspired

The M5 MacBook Pro offers the same port configuration as the M4, including:

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports

An HDMI port

An SD card slot

MagSafe charging

Wireless connectivity also remains unchanged, featuring Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. While these options are sufficient for most users, the absence of Wi-Fi 7 may disappoint those seeking innovative wireless technology.

For professionals who rely on external devices or high-speed data transfers, the existing port selection is functional but not new. If you were hoping for expanded connectivity options, the M5 does not deliver any surprises in this department.

Performance: A Noticeable Boost for Intensive Workflows

The M5 MacBook Pro introduces a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, offering up to 15% faster CPU performance and 45% faster GPU performance compared to the M4. These improvements are particularly evident in demanding tasks such as:

3D rendering

Video editing

AI-driven workflows

Additionally, the M5’s SSD achieves read speeds of up to 6.8 Gbps, allowing faster file transfers and quicker application launches.

While these enhancements are valuable for professionals working with resource-intensive applications, they may go unnoticed during everyday activities like web browsing, streaming, or document editing. For casual users, the performance gains of the M5 may not justify the additional cost.

Display and Audio: Consistently Excellent

Both the M4 and M5 feature a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with 120Hz ProMotion technology and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. This ensures vibrant colors, smooth motion, and excellent visibility in various lighting conditions. The six-speaker system with spatial audio and the 12MP webcam also remain unchanged, delivering immersive sound and clear video conferencing capabilities.

If display quality and audio performance are critical to your workflow or entertainment needs, either model will provide an exceptional experience. However, the lack of any upgrades in this area may leave some users questioning the M5’s value proposition.

Battery Life: Consistent and Reliable

Battery life remains identical between the M4 and M5, with both offering up to 24 hours of video playback. This consistency ensures that you can rely on either model for extended use without frequent recharging, whether you’re traveling, working on intensive projects, or streaming content.

For users prioritizing battery performance, the M5 does not offer any advantages over its predecessor. This parity makes battery life a non-factor when deciding between the two models.

Storage and Memory: Expanded Options for Professionals

The M5 doubles the maximum storage capacity of the M4, supporting up to 4TB compared to the M4’s 2TB. Both models start with 16GB of unified memory, which can be expanded to 32GB. These expanded storage and memory options make the M5 particularly appealing for professionals who work with large files or memory-intensive applications.

If your workflow involves extensive data storage or multitasking, the M5’s increased capacity may provide a tangible benefit. However, for users with more modest requirements, the M4’s storage and memory options remain sufficient.

Value and Pricing: Weighing Cost Against Benefits

The M5 MacBook Pro is priced at the same level as the M4’s initial launch price. However, in some regions, the M5 no longer includes a bundled charger, potentially increasing your overall cost. Meanwhile, the M4 is now available at discounted prices through Apple’s refurbished store and third-party retailers.

For most users, the M4 offers nearly the same experience as the M5 at a significantly lower cost. Its combination of robust performance, premium design, and discounted pricing makes it a more practical choice for those who do not require the advanced GPU performance or expanded storage of the M5.

Final Thoughts: Choosing the Right MacBook Pro

The M5 MacBook Pro delivers incremental upgrades that cater to professionals with demanding workloads. Its enhanced GPU performance, faster SSD, and expanded storage options are particularly valuable for users in fields like 3D rendering, video production, and AI development. However, for the majority of users, the M4 MacBook Pro remains a more sensible investment.

With nearly identical features and performance, coupled with significant discounts, the M4 strikes a better balance between cost and capability. Unless your work requires the advanced GPU performance or additional storage of the M5, the M4 is likely to meet your needs without straining your budget.

